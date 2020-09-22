Earl J. Clark

October 6, 1933 – September 21, 2020



CULVER - Earl J. Clark, 86 of Culver, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, at 8:45 a.m at St. Joseph Health Systems, Mishawaka, following a brief illness. On Oct. 6, 1933 in Monon, he was born to Ralph Clark and Opal (Gilmore) Clark. He lived the past 56 years in the Argos and Culver community.

On May 21, 1955 in Medaryville, he married Norma Jean Risner and together they have shared the past 65 years.

Earl was a Communication Engineer for AT&T and a Farmer.

Earl was a graduate of Madaryville High School with the class of 1951. He was a member of the Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, Culver; Marshall County Farm Bureau; and the Maxinkuckee Odd Fellows, Lodge#373. Earl served his country in the United States Navy from 1955 – 1958 as a Fire Control Technician Second Class aboard the USS Ticonderoga CVA14 and the USS Lake Champlain CVS39.

Earl is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Clark of Culver; daughters, Janise Palmer of Plymouth, Sherri Hach and husband Wayne of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Marcia Calhoun and husband Doug of Rochester; sons, Brian Clark and friend Julia Campbell of Argos; and Eric Clark and friend Audrey Kelly of Plymouth; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, John Clark and wife Deanne of Chalmers, Roger Clark of Goode, Va., Gary Clark of Chalmers, and Ron Clark and wife Teresa of Lafayette.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lora Mae Ruddick; and grandson Joseph Branch.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Sept. 25, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, 15315 State Road 10, Culver, with Rev. Henry Sprunger. Burial will follow at the Maxinkuckee I.O.O.F. Cemetery at Poplar Grove Culver, with the United States Navy Honor Guard and James Lowell Corey American Legion Post #68, Argos, conducting Military Honors.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gideons International; PO Box 97251, Washington DC 20090-7251

Due the COVID-19 health crisis, the public is required to wear a face mask when attending visitation and/or funeral service. If you feel uncomfortable attending the visitation due to health risks, please visit our website where you can leave a message of condolence for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

