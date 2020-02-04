Home

Edna Eileen Wade


1929 - 2020
Edna Eileen Wade Obituary
Edna Eileen Wade
September 7, 1929 - February 2, 2020

Edna Eileen Wade, 90, of Kokomo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, at Waterford Health Campus. She was born to the late Lois T. Taylor and Addy Jennetta (Morrison) on Sept. 7, 1929 in Jonesboro, AR. She married John D. Wade in Jonesboro. He preceded her in death.
Eileen owned and operated Eileen's Beauty Salon from the 1950's 60's and 70's. She had a passion for traveling the World, including England, Europe, the Middle East, Hawaii and Alaska to name a few. Eileen enjoyed collecting antiques and rummaging through garage sales.
Surviving her are one son Tom Gaddy (Kathy), step children Randy Wade, Linda Wilcox, Roger Wade, and John Wade (Kathy), 15 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters Lapez Dooley (Jim), and Judy Taylor, a brother Pat Taylor (Deborah), many nieces and nephews, and a very special, close cousin, Ruby Long.
Those who have preceded her in death are her parents, husband John, and one sister Lois Jo Harvey.
There will be a gathering for Eileen at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Thursday Feb. 6, from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
If you wish to leave a donation in Eileen's memory, you may do so towards the of Indiana.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 5, 2020
