Edna Mildred Grolich
February 5, 1926 – February 12, 2020
Edna Mildred "Mid" Grolich (94), daughter of Eli and Ella Hammel Bowles, passed away on Feb. 12, at Millers Merry Manor in Plymouth.
Edna was born on Feb. 5, 1926 in Plymouth, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She was a Plymouth High School graduate. Edna married her husband, Richard "Dick" J. Grolich on June 22, 1945. Edna and Dick owned and operated the Grolich Grocery Store in Argos for several years until its closure.
Edna had a very close-knit family that she dearly loved. She cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Edna is survived by her children, John (Deanna) Grolich of Plymouth, Tim (Lula) Grolich of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jodie Smith of Plymouth, and Beverly Jean Taylor of Plymouth. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces, great nieces, and nephews. Also surviving is Edna's dear friend, Patty Slough. Edna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick, four sisters and five brothers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1314 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Pastor Ed Ahlemeyer will be presiding at the funeral service. Burial will be held at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Edna's family.
Memorials may be made to the Richard Grolich Scholarship Fund through Argos Dollars for Scholars, or the Marshall Stake Development Center.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 10, 2020