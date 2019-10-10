Home

Edna Swihart


1936 - 2019
Edna Swihart Obituary
Edna Swihart
March 20, 1936 - October 5, 2019

Edna Swihart age 83 of Plymouth, passed away in Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home of Plymouth.
Edna was born the daughter of Lester and Ruth (Tribbey) Goheen at Tyner, on March 20, 1936.
She has been a resident of Plymouth since 1955 and was a graduate of Tyner High School. As a homemaker she enjoyed her hobbies like riding motorcycles (Yamaha's), riding Route 66, fishing and her cats and dogs.
On Oct. 15, 1955, she married the love of her life, Paul Swihart, he passed away June 9, 2007.
Those with fond memories of Edna include her daughter Cheryl Swihart and son Herkie Swihart both of Plymouth, her grandson Chet Swihart of Plymouth, sister Mildred Hostetler of Walkerton and sister-in-law Rosemary Goheen of South Bend.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, sister caroline and brothers John and Rolland Goheen.
In honoring the family's wishes there are no services planned.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Condolences may be left at vangilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 11, 2019
