Edward A. Anderson
December 2, 2020
Edward A. Anderson, 83, of Bremen passed away at 12:47 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, in IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis.
Ed was born to Carl E. and Mary Kathryn (Bedell) Anderson in Marshall County. Ed graduated from LaPaz High School in 1955.
He and Patricia Rash were married on Sept. 8, 1957. They are high school sweethearts and have enjoyed 63 wonderful years together. Ed served in the Indiana National Guard for six years. He worked for Rogers Cartage Company, Teamster's Local 142, for 35 years. He retired in 1997. He was a tank truck driver and was awarded a 2 million mile safe driving award. Ed was a loyal fan of the White Sox, NASCAR, and Notre Dame. He was a proud supporter of his son, grandson, and great grandchildren's sporting activities. He deeply loved his family and cherished the time spent with them. Ed and Pat spent 23 years after retirement at their winter home in Avon Park, Fla.
Ed is survived by his wife Patricia; son, Jon (Vicky) Anderson; grandson, Army WO3 Mac (Ashley) Anderson; step granddaughters, Meghan (Eric) Kowalik and Erica Root; great grandson, Finn and step great grandchildren, Luke, Jayden, Max, Grayson, and Sylvia. He is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Linda Rash; brother-in-law, Richard Kares; and sister-in-law, Lois Rash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ardith Kares and brother-in-law, Richard Rash. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Krieg officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bourbon. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, Ind. 46506.
