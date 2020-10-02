Eleanor A. Barry
January 24, 1933 - August 14, 2020
Eleanor A. Barry passed away Aug. 14. She was born Jan. 24, 1933 in Hastings, Michigan to the late Roy and Maude Stadel.
Eleanor married the love of her life of nearly 69 years, Norman E. Barry, on March 10, 1951 at the age of 18 at the Pleasant Valley United Brethren Church in Barry County, Michigan.
During her life, Eleanor served in a variety of capacities, including as a seamstress, many duties at Brook Lodge, executive secretary at the corporate office for the Upjohn Company, and as an Amway Distributor. Eleanor enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing. She also enjoyed camping trips and a round of cards with her family. She was a beautiful Christian lady, a strong woman, and she sure loved her grandchildren; her eyes lit up whenever she saw the great grandchildren and her love for grandpa was never ending.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Pam) Barry (Plymouth) and Marcia (Tom) Atwater (Portage, Mich.); grandchildren, Angela (Suresh) Unni (Chicago), Amy (BJ) DenHartigh (Schoolcraft, Mich.), Brian (Emily) Barry (Peoria, Ill.), Kevin (Nicole) Barry (Fayetteville, N.C.), Scott Barry (Plymouth), Kyle (Meghan Cook) Barry (Plymouth); great-grandchildren, Amaya, Ethan, Mallorie, Alise, Everly, Liam, Lydia, Kenley, Ellie; and sisters-in-law, Ruth and Marsha Stadel.
A private visitation was held for the family. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 12 p.m. under the pavilion at Flesher Field, 3664 S 9th St, Kalamazoo, Mich. 49009, with a luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bread of Life Food Pantry (6770 N Michigan Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563) or Meals on Wheels (918 Jasper St., Kalamazoo, Mich. 49001).
