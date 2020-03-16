|
|
Elizabeth A. King
September 9, 1950 - March 12, 2020
Elizabeth A. King, 69, of Chalmers, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, at IU Health White Memorial of Monticello.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1950 in Bridgeport, Ill. to the late Chester and Harriet (Romanek) Clark. Elizabeth was a 1968 graduate of North Judson-San Pierre High School.
Her marriage was to Marcus L. King on Sept. 20, 1968 in Knox, he survives.
Elizabeth was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds, President of the Chalmers Book Club, member of the Rensselaer Book Club, Chalmers Park Board, and volunteered as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. Elizabeth was dedicated to her family and community and will be greatly missed.
In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoyed reading whenever able, had an infectious laugh that could light up a room, always enjoyed a cold Dr. Pepper, and cherished her two dogs, Rudy and Petey. She always viewed the world in her own unique way and made the best of any situation.
Surviving along with her husband Marcus, are their children, Lisa (Greg) Hollingsworth of Camden, Lori (Joseph) Cianelli of Strongsville, Ohio, and Scott King of Chalmers; grandchildren, Madeline, Drew, Sophia, Alton, Priscilla, and Annabeth. Also surviving are two brothers, Lee Clark of Avon and Chet (Maria) Clark of North Judson.
Preceding her in death along with her parents are a grandson, Jacob Cianelli and brother, Richard Clark.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. (EST) until the time of Funeral Mass 3 p.m. (EST) Tuesday, March 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds. Interment to follow Funeral Mass. Fr. Buckles to officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Chalmers Park Board in her memory.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 17, 2020