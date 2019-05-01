Elizabeth "Betty" J. Peterson Brown

April 8,1921 - April 27, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Elizabeth "Betty" J. Peterson Brown 98, of Plymouth passed away on Saturday morning April 27, at Southfield Village in South Bend.

She was born on April 8, 1921 in Plymouth to Nolan M. and Elsie Mae Montgomery Delong.

Elizabeth married Carl R. Peterson on April 26, 1941 and he preceded her in death Jan. 4, 1982, she then married William E. Brown on Sept. 4, 1993 and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2009.

"Betty" was employed for 20 years in the Marshall County Assessor's Office having worked under Mr. Weatherhead and J. Levett whom she had much respect for retiring in 1993.

Betty was a member of the Tyner United Methodist Church, Tyner, Indiana and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club. She was also a member of the Marshall County Extension Club.

Survivors include son; Dale (Cathy) Peterson of LaPorte, and daughter; Diane K. Peterson of South Bend; grandsons Todd (Julie) Peterson of Remington, Patrick (Kimberly) Hoehne of Carmel; and great grandchildren, Ashley and Blake Peterson, Camryn and Nicole Hoehne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; firts husband Carl Peterson, second husband William E. Brown, brothers: James DeLong, Ray Delong, and Donald DeLong, sister: Lois Likes and one grandson; Jeremy Hoehne.

Visitation for "Betty" will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, and funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, also at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dennis W. Soule officiating.

Private interment will take place at the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Gardens in Granger.

Memorials may be directed to the Tyner United Methodist Church, 4501 French Street Tyner, Ind. 46572 or the Southfield Village Foundation 6450 Miami Circle, South Bend, Ind. 46614.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on May 1, 2019