Ellen Bernice Samuels
1936 - 2020
March 30, 1936 - August 17, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Lifetime Plymouth resident of 84 years, Ellen B. Samuels, passed away in the loving care of her family and hospice on Monday Aug. 17.
She was one of twelve children born in Plymouth, Indiana on March 30, 1936, to the late Nelson and Lula S. (Reese) Marks. She attended Plymouth High School.
On Oct. 8, 1955 in Plymouth, Ellen became the bride of Jackie "Jack" Lee Samuels. They would raise their four children in the small town they loved.
Alongside her husband, they would own and operate Merriman's Grocery in Plymouth from 1963-66. The two would also own and operate Samuels & Bean Public Accounting in Plymouth for many years. A quiet and simple woman, she loved being with her family and being involved in their lives.
Ellen is survived by her children: Mishelle (Michael) Eyrich, Kelly (William) Einspahr and Carla (John) Van Hattum, all of Plymouth; grandchildren: Mark (Brandy) Neal, Brandon Van Vactor, Leslie (Matt) Harrold, Lindsey (Sean) Justice, Kevin (Telinna) Einspahr and Brianne (Tylor) Borggren; great-grandchildren: MaKenzie, Kayleigh, Kamdin, Emma, Nick, Daxton, Easton and Bexley; siblings: Eldon (Diana) Marks, Janet (Joseph) Mankowski and Paul Jay (Cissy) Marks; and beloved friend, Susan Newman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; fireman and son, Brian Samuels; her parents; and her siblings: Betty (Clifford) Zillmer, Madelyn (Phillip) Glassman, Marjorie (Daniel) Campton, Polly (James) Anderson, Barbara (Charles) Harley, Glenn (Dorothy) Marks, Nelson (Joyce Ann) Marks Jr. and Katherine Marks.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24 from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. officiated by Chaplain Arnell McCoy.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff from Heartland Hospice, for all their compassion and care given to Ellen and her family, in their time of need.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice 230 W. Catalpa Suite D, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
