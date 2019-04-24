Ellen Eilene Snoke Hammond

October 22, 1922 - February 15, 2019



FLORIDA - Ellen Eileen Snoke Hammond, 96, passed away in Okeechobee, Fla. on February 15. To all who knew her, she was lovingly known as Eilene.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1922 to Ross Vernon and Carrie Catherine (Eaton) Snoke in Argos. Eilene graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1941.

Eilene married Paul E. Hammond on July 8, 1944 and enjoyed many years with him until his passing.

She retired from Bendix Corporation in South Bend, Indiana after 32 years of service.

She was a member and past president of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #1162 and the Eagles Auxiliary Post #1900 in Plymouth. Eilene enjoyed reading, golf, playing cards, cooking and garage sales.

Eilene is survived by her brother, Ross Vernon (Jeanne) Snoke of Ellinjay, Ga.; sister, Nadeane Dodson of Plymouth; many nieces, nephews and friends; her lifelong special friend, Maynetta Anderson of Culver; and her companion of many years, Woodrow A. Berg.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, her parents, and sisters, Mary Osborne and Betty Smith.

Eilene has been entombed in the New Oak Hill Mausoleums in Plymouth.

A gathering of friends will be held on April 27, at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N Michigan Street, Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. memorial service.

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary