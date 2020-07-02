Ellen Sue ScottJuly 17, 1953 - June 17, 2020Ellen Sue Scott, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, at LaPorte Hospital in LaPorte.Born in LaPorte, on July 17, 1953, Ellen was the daughter of Warren A. and Martha I. (Pointon) Bunton. She married Earl D. Scott on Nov. 16, 1995 in Knox.Ellen went by many names, Mom, Sue-Sue and Granny, but she was one of a kind. She loved working in her yard and pole building. Ellen was a great cook and always had a meal on whenever there was company over. Often making cakes from scratch after her mom couldn't anymore. She was always there to help anyone, her house was the safe place to go if you wanted great company, needed a hug or just to sit and have coffee, that is where you went. She loved being around her family and friends, especially the little ones she was with almost daily. Her house was always loud with company and that is how she loved it. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.She is survived by her husband Earl of 24 years; sons, Jerry L. Grubbs and Steven R. (Jennifer) Troyer of Plymouth; step-children: Veronica (Nerbert) Hoch of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Robin (Gary) Clemons and Jill Scott of Knox, Duane (LeeAnn) Scott of Marengo, Tommy (Lisa) Scott of Walkerton, Shawn (Rachel) Scott of Corydon, and Crystal (Harrison) Pougue of Lexington, Ala.; 10 siblings; David Pointon, Douglas (Glenna) Bunton, Michael (Marlene) Bunton, Sherry (Kenneth) Lindsley, Warren Lee (Carolyn) Bunton, Margaret (Greg) Carroll, Donna Cannon, Ronald (Cara) Bunton, Donald (Tina) Bunton, and Rose Cook; 31 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, son Michael R. Grubbs Jr., two granddaughters, one sister, Laura Arvin and one step-daughter, Sherry Quecke.Visitation with be held on Wednesday July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Pat Allen officiating.Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth is assisting with arrangements and notes of memories shared may be sent through the website: