1/1
Ellen Sue Scott
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Sue Scott
July 17, 1953 - June 17, 2020

Ellen Sue Scott, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, at LaPorte Hospital in LaPorte.
Born in LaPorte, on July 17, 1953, Ellen was the daughter of Warren A. and Martha I. (Pointon) Bunton. She married Earl D. Scott on Nov. 16, 1995 in Knox.
Ellen went by many names, Mom, Sue-Sue and Granny, but she was one of a kind. She loved working in her yard and pole building. Ellen was a great cook and always had a meal on whenever there was company over. Often making cakes from scratch after her mom couldn't anymore. She was always there to help anyone, her house was the safe place to go if you wanted great company, needed a hug or just to sit and have coffee, that is where you went. She loved being around her family and friends, especially the little ones she was with almost daily. Her house was always loud with company and that is how she loved it. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
She is survived by her husband Earl of 24 years; sons, Jerry L. Grubbs and Steven R. (Jennifer) Troyer of Plymouth; step-children: Veronica (Nerbert) Hoch of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Robin (Gary) Clemons and Jill Scott of Knox, Duane (LeeAnn) Scott of Marengo, Tommy (Lisa) Scott of Walkerton, Shawn (Rachel) Scott of Corydon, and Crystal (Harrison) Pougue of Lexington, Ala.; 10 siblings; David Pointon, Douglas (Glenna) Bunton, Michael (Marlene) Bunton, Sherry (Kenneth) Lindsley, Warren Lee (Carolyn) Bunton, Margaret (Greg) Carroll, Donna Cannon, Ronald (Cara) Bunton, Donald (Tina) Bunton, and Rose Cook; 31 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, son Michael R. Grubbs Jr., two granddaughters, one sister, Laura Arvin and one step-daughter, Sherry Quecke.
Visitation with be held on Wednesday July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Pat Allen officiating.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth is assisting with arrangements and notes of memories shared may be sent through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved