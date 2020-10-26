Elsie May Wade
February 16, 1930 - October 24, 2020
Elsie May (Helsel) Wade, 90, passed away on Oct. 24, at 4:30 a.m. at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Plymouth, Indiana. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Elsie was born on Feb. 16, 1930 to Ivo and Mary (Gross) Helsel. She married Dwight Wade in June of 1948, and they have spent the past 72 years loving and caring for each other and their family.
Elsie was a graduate of West High School. After their beloved daughter, Lynnie, died of leukemia at age seven, Elsie attended IUSB to earn her bachelor's and master's degree in education. She was a strong woman and an exceptional role model for all. She spent over thirty years teaching, mostly at St. Michael's School in Plymouth where she was blessed to have the opportunity to teach most of her grandchildren. On many occasions her past students would acknowledge what a great teacher she was, bringing her tremendous joy.
Elsie and Dwight joined the Plymouth Church of the Brethren in 1948. As a woman of devout faith, Elsie attended services and Sunday school, served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible School teacher and director, member of various committees, and Church Board member. When she was no longer able to be physically present, pastoral visits and God provided her with great comfort. The family would like to thank the church family for all of their visits and support including painting their house, raking their leaves, and other expressions of love.
Elsie will be greatly missed by her husband, Dwight; her children: Dennis (Chris) Wade and Lori (John) Rogers; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Leesa (Ken) Kolter and their son (Gavin), Brian (Chris) Garman and their son (Michael), David Garman, Ian (Megan) Rogers, Jake (Emily) Rogers and their daughters (Ellie and Abby), Aaron (Kristin) Wade and their son and daughter (Wesley and Waylyn), Dr. Ally (Donald) Wade Dowie and their daughter (Lynnie). Unfortunately, she did not have the opportunity to meet her two newest great-granddaughters (ages seven and eight months) to give them her special hugs. She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Earl) Helsel Barber, and her brother, Daniel (Ina) Helsel. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Norma (Robert) Helsel Johnson and Susan (Dennis) Helsel Gibson; her brother, Jim Helsel; her daughters, Deborah, Lynnette, and Jennifer (Jim) Wade Garman; and her grandson, Michael Garman.
In honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a church service and memorial will be announced at a later date.
In honoring Elsie, memorial contributions can be made to the Plymouth Church of the Brethren or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
