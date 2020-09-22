Emily Reiter
May 5, 1943 - September 6, 2020
Emily Reiter, 77, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.
Born in Mishawaka on May 5, 1943 Emily was the daughter of Louis and Josephine (Zanetto) Grosso. She graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend with the class of 1961.
On June 6, 1964 she married her best friend Clark and together they would have two amazing sons.
Emily worked for St. Joseph Medical Center in the billing office before retiring. For most of her adult life she poured her heart into being a stay-at-home mother. She will always be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, as well as coaching girls' softball in Lakeville back in the 1970s. Of special note, in January of 1980, Emily's sister Janet donated a lifesaving kidney that miraculously worked flawlessly until the time of her passing. Thank you so much Aunt Janet!!
Forever a child, whether it was playing video games till the wee hours of the morning, or canasta or other games with her friends, her sisters, or her numerous nieces and nephews, Emily truly cherished her time with family and friends. Emily was also known as a "piddler" and was late to nearly every event she was invited to, including her own wedding.
Before her illness, she attended Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth, and enjoyed reading her Bible.
Emily is survived by her loving-husband of fifty-six years, Clark of Plymouth; sons Kevin (Laurie) Reiter of Noblesville, and Kenneth (Debbie) Reiter of Plymouth; sisters: Diana (Gene) Zehring of Mesa, Ariz.; June (Gerard) Van Overberghe and Janet (Jack) Matthys of South Bend; and grandchildren: Nathan, Shane, Brandi, Aaron and Ben.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, from 4-8 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Grace Baptist Church, 1830 N Michigan St. Plymouth, with Pastor Matthew Elliott officiating. Visitation will resume one-hour prior.
Burial will take place in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E Colfax Ave, South Bend, Ind. 46617 or the National Kidney Foundation
, 5800 Fairfield Ave # 110, Fort Wayne, Ind. 46807/ www.kidney.org
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com