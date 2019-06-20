Eric L. Piazza

May 19, 1968 - June 18, 2019



Eric L. Piazza, of Angola, fell asleep in the Lord Jesus on June 18. He was born May 19, 1968 in Tecumseh, Neb. to Rev. Charles T. and Joan M. Piazza.

The family lived in Plymouth 1972 to 1982 when his father pastored Calvary Lutheran Church.

Eric graduated from Ball State University with a B.A. in Music Education. He began teaching at Vevay, and after one year moved to Angola, teaching at Prairie Heights Junior and Senior High from 1992-2014. During the years 2014-2019, he was a substitute teacher in the Angola School System and taught Elementary students in Angola, in 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles T. and Joan M. Piazza.

He is survived by his brothers Adrian (Corinne), Brian (Annika), Charles, Douglas (Karen), Frederic and Gary and his nieces and nephews: Magdalena, Mary, Benjamin, Annalise, Nicholas, Megan, Henry, Courtney, Tyler and Trevor.

Eric was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, where he participated in Choir and many activities until his stroke in the summer of 2018. His love of music and teaching were evident to all who knew him. His faith in Jesus Christ was shown in his gentleness and kindness to friends and strangers alike.

Visitation will be at St. John's Lutheran Church, Kendallville, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 24.

Published in The Pilot News on June 20, 2019