|
|
Erik L. Nuñez
August 13, 2003 – June 5, 2019
PLYMOUTH – Erik L. Nuñez, 15, son of Simone D. (Loew) and Refugio E. Nuñez-Peña, passed away Wednesday afternoon in Toledo from injuries incurred in a Memorial Day automobile accident that claimed the lives of his parents.
A combined visitation will take place Friday, June 7 from 3 – 8 p.m. in the PLYMOUTH WESLEYAN CHURCH, 11203 S. Michigan Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church, 613 N. Center St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Erik's name may be made to the PHS Band Program, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
A full obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the Pilot News.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on June 6, 2019