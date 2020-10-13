Erin Kay Edwards

August 22, 2000 - October 7, 2020



Erin Kay Edwards, 20 of Argos, Indiana passed away in her sleep on Oct. 7 at 7:40 p.m.

On Aug. 22, 2000 in Plymouth, she was born to Thomas Edwards and Karen (Hagenbush) DeMont. She had lived most of her life in the Argos community.

Erin was a student in her second year at Franklin College.

She was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 2019. While in high school she was actively involved in Leo's Club and played softball for the Lady Dragon's. Erin was also Argos Homecoming Queen in 2018. She was most outgoing and had a bubbly personality.

Erin is survived by her mother - Karen DeMont and husband Dan of Argos; father - Thomas Ray Edwards and wife Natasha of Plymouth; brothers – Colton Edwards, Payton Bonebrake; sisters – Courtney DeMont, and Mya DeMont; niece – Kaisley; Grandparents – Josephine Edwards of Rochester; and Julia Campbell and friend Brian Clark of Argos; Ed and Sharon DeMont of Argos; and Pat Grzesiak of Noblesville: Deanna Howard of Plymouth.

She is preceded in death by her Grandfathers – Robert Edwards and Robert (Bim) Hagenbush; Great Grandmother – Betty Crum; Sister – Ashley DeMont

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Michigan Road, Argos, Indiana.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Road, Argos, Indiana with Pastor Joseph T. Edwards and Pastor James Snyder. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus and safety concerns, please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. Per the Argos Church of Jesus Christ guidelines; masks are required along with Temperature checks for both the visitation and funeral services.There will be no congregating in the parking lot at any time and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.



