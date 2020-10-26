Esther L. MillerDecember 13, 1928 – October 23, 2020Esther L. Miller, age 91, 6450 Miami Circle, South Bend, Indiana, passed away at 6:23 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Southfield Village Skilled Nursing Care in South Bend.Esther was born on Dec. 13, 1928 in Colorado Springs, Colo., to John and Ethel (Smith) Stone. Esther met Ray while he was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo.. Esther married Ray on April 8, 1953. They then moved to the "Flat Land" of Indiana.Esther worked at the Chamber of Congress in Colorado, secretary of Marshall County Sheriff's Posse, co-owner of the Miller Farm, and treasure/secretary of Miller's Painting. She volunteered as Camp Fire leader, Girl Scout leader, and Marshall Co. 4-H leader. Esther was born into a family of educators, which is what drove her love of reading and learning. She shared that love by tutoring students at Ancilla College or anyone who need help. She was very active part of actives at Southfield. She led bible study class and taught craft classes. She severed as a member of the Resident Counsel (Southfield Village). She made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed reading books, crafts, knitting, geology, and puzzles. Esther is a member of the Shalom Fellowship Charismatic Church.Esther is survived by her sister Beulah Hanson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, RaeAnn Odom of Poplarville, Mississippi, her grandchildren, Kerry (Elizabeth) McFarland, April McFarland, Melanie (Marty) Farrar, Jamie Mattke, and Bryon Miller; her great-grandchildren Kaylee McFarland, Eliana McFarland, Austin Walesiewicz, Samuel Nickol, Devon Farrar, Alec Mattke, Joshua Mattke, Caleb Mattke and Lacey Mattke; two great-great-grandchildren; Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Miller; son, James Miller; sister, Doris Stone; sister, Adeleen Duncan.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor James Gilmore officiating. Ther will be one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery.In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting