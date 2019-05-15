Ethel Dove Brosher

October 13, 1934 - May 11, 2019



MARYSVILLE, Ohio - Ethel Dove Brosher, age 84, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, at her home.

She was an associate of United Telephone Company/Sprint for 31 years. Early in her career, she served as a long-distance operator and retired in 1999 in Plymouth, as a lineman dispatcher.

She was a 1952 graduate of Portland High School in Portland. Upon graduation, she worked as a layaway clerk at G. C. Murphy's department store in Portland. She moved to Marysville, Ohio in 2015 to be closer be family.

She enjoyed traveling with her friends on several bus tours throughout her retirement. She also loved flower gardening, puzzles, reading and playing board games.

She was born Oct. 13, 1934 in Portland, to the late Rev. Lavene Ray and Helen Marie Gagle Brosher. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Ronnie Flesher.

She is survived by two brothers, Paul Lavene (Cheryl) Brosher of Huntington, Ind. and Jimmie Ray (Virginia) Brosher of Marysville, Ohio; two sisters, Mary Kay Flesher of Nashville, Ind. and Ruth Arleen Resor of Bradenton, Fla.; several nieces and nephews, Chad (Jeyla) Brosher, Stacy (Todd) Eagon, Andrea Ackerman, Donnie (Susan) Flesher, Julie Flesher, Theresa Carson, Wayne Allen (Darla) Flesher, Angela Bussiere and Sabrina Bishop; and many other relatives, including a cousin, Ruth Reil.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, Ohio where the family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Interment of her ashes will be 12 noon the same day at Oakdale Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. Published in The Pilot News on May 16, 2019