Everett Gillman Jr.

March 31, 1958 - May 18, 2019



ETNA GREEN - Everett Gillman Jr., 61, of Etna Green, passed May 18, at the Center for Hospice of Roseland.

He was born on March 31, 1958 in Man, West Virginia to Everett and Myrtle (Browning) Gillman.

He married Marilyn Hackworth Owens on Sept. 18, 1999 in Etna Green, she preceded him on Nov. 2, 2018.

He worked for ABC Industries of Winona Lake from 1976 to 2012.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and target shooting.

Survivors include step children: Elizabeth (David) Reyes of Nappanee, and Douglas Owens of Etna Green; step grandchildren Sadie (Chris) Avery, Chloe Reyes, Joaquin Reyes and Baelin Owens; step great grandchildren Marilyn and Kylin; brothers, Billy (Donna) Gillman and Lanny (Linda) Gillman; sisters, Joyce (Jay) Newsome, Renda Adkins, and Donna Wadkins

Precededing him in death were his parents; wife, Marilyn Gillman; sisters, Shirley Adams and Judy Gillman; and two infant brothers.

Following his wishes no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are Entrusted to King Memorial Home 101 North Tucker Street Mentone.

Memorial Contributions to: or the Center for Hospice of Roseland.

Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com Published in The Pilot News on May 22, 2019