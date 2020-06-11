Frances P. Swihart
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances P. Swihart
July 22, 1926 - June 8, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Frances P. Swihart, 93, passed away Monday evening at 7:10 p.m. on June 8, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth.
Raised on her family farm in Marshall County, Frances was born in Plymouth, Indiana on July 22, 1926 to Sumner F. and Clara D. (Ackles) Swihart. She attended Argos and West High Schools.
She worked for United Technology for 24 years and would retire in 1989.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth. Frances also enjoyed being a collector of horses, dolls, and salt and pepper shakers. She also enjoyed making baby quilts and doing puzzles.
Frances is survived by her siblings: Roy (Diane) Swihart of Plymouth, Irve (Audrey) Swihart of Avon Park, Fla., Connie (Ralph) Sterling of Bradford, Ark. and Bonnie Sliter of Searcy, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Bobby, Ray, Donald, Paul Swihart; and sisters, Mary Blakeley, Eva Dunn and Ethel Whaley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Elliott officiating.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1830 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, or donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved