Frances P. SwihartJuly 22, 1926 - June 8, 2020PLYMOUTH - Frances P. Swihart, 93, passed away Monday evening at 7:10 p.m. on June 8, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth.Raised on her family farm in Marshall County, Frances was born in Plymouth, Indiana on July 22, 1926 to Sumner F. and Clara D. (Ackles) Swihart. She attended Argos and West High Schools.She worked for United Technology for 24 years and would retire in 1989.She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth. Frances also enjoyed being a collector of horses, dolls, and salt and pepper shakers. She also enjoyed making baby quilts and doing puzzles.Frances is survived by her siblings: Roy (Diane) Swihart of Plymouth, Irve (Audrey) Swihart of Avon Park, Fla., Connie (Ralph) Sterling of Bradford, Ark. and Bonnie Sliter of Searcy, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Bobby, Ray, Donald, Paul Swihart; and sisters, Mary Blakeley, Eva Dunn and Ethel Whaley.Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Elliott officiating.Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1830 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, or donor's choice.