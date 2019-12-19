|
Francis Edward "Red" Kowatch
January 8, 1923 – December 15, 2019
Francis Edward "Red" Kowatch passed peacefully into his Heavenly home to be reunited with his long-time wife, Mary (Burkett) Kowatch on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4:15 am at St. Joseph Hospital. He was 96.
Ed was born on Jan. 8, 1923, in Culver. As a lifelong resident of Culver, he was known for his job at Culver schools as custodian, bus driver, and even Santa Claus. Ed loved children and would always give a warm smile and a "treat" to any that he saw, whether he knew them or not.
He always stayed busy and worked at Hooks/CVS and at the age of 83 was hired on at the Culver car wash (what a surprise that was!) Many remember him riding his lawnmower over to Café Max in the morning for a cup of coffee and to joke around with the waitresses. Ed was a world champion horseshoe pitcher and still has unbeaten pitching records with a brick at the Horseshoe Hall of Fame.
Ed was a WWII Navy Veteran, serving on the carrier, USS Bennington, he was known by all because his primary duty was to make ice cream.
After his wife passed away, he moved to Argos to live with his daughter, Brenda, and her husband, Jim. Jim would provide costume jewelry, leather, wood and beads and Ed would spend hours making necklaces to "sell" to a certain friend. Needless to say, we have thousands to give to anyone upon request.
Ed is survived by his daughters: Brenda (Jim) Madala of Argos and Karen Kowatch of Casselberry, Fla.; son: Keith (Judy) Kowatch of Orlando, Fla.; five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He also leaves behind one brother: Jim Kowatch, and many niece and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of Ed's life at a later date.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Ed Kowatch Memorial Fund.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 18, 2019