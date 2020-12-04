Rev. Dr. Francis M. Cramer
June 4, 1934 - December 1, 2020
ANDERSON - Rev. Dr. Francis M. "Frank" Cramer, 86, of Anderson, passed away, Dec. 1, at Community Hospital in Anderson.
Francis was born June 4, 1934 in Plymouth, the son of Arden and Julia Cramer. He is a graduate of Plymouth High School Class of 1952 and a lifetime member of the First United Church of Christ in Plymouth - thanks to his Grandmother, Aunt Dina, and Uncle Art for ensuring he had a Christian upbringing.
Frank was an avid fisherman and Chicago Cubs fan who was beyond thrilled to see his beloved Cubs win the World Series, finally! He was passionate about service, from his days in the Navy as a young man, to his later service through the American Legion and as Chef de Gare of the Indiana 40/8 and Aumeniere of the National 40/8 organizations. He enjoyed researching his genealogy and spending time in Bible study. Of all his loves, he loved his family most and was not shy about touting how proud he was of each and every one of them!
He is survived by his children, Arden (Kim) Cramer, Marshall (Michelle) Cramer and Julianna (Raymond) Boor; grandchildren, Kyle (Lauren) Cramer, Alison (Bill) Akin, Jacob (Kirstine) Cramer and Jason Cramer; great granddaughter, Julie Meredith Ann Cramer; sisters, Carol (Floyd) Ferguson, Nancy (Jim) Winger; and dear companion, Doris Matthews.
Frank was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Anna Lee Cramer; and his second wife, Betty Cramer.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Anderson, with Rev. Corinne Boruff officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Per the governor's mandate, mask and social distancing is required for attendance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Anderson.
Post online condolence at www.brownbutzdiedring.com