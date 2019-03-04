Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick "Larry" Harper


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick "Larry" Harper Obituary
Frederick "Larry" Harper
November 14, 1931-February 22, 2019

Frederick "Larry" Harper, 87, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, at Hospice House in South Bend. He was born Nov. 14, 1931 in Niles, Mich. to the late Richard and Mary Virginia (Cook) Harper.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Harper and four grandchildren, Ethan, Abigail, Emily and Ella. He is preceded by his sister, Martha Jo Defant and family.
Larry was a wonderful father and grandfather known lovingly as "Banta" by his grandchildren. He was devoted to his faith and was a friend to everyone he met.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 613 N. Center Street, Plymouth. Officiating the service will be Father Craig Borchard.
Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger, South Bend, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Larry to Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204-3509.
Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.