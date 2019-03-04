|
|
Frederick "Larry" Harper
November 14, 1931-February 22, 2019
Frederick "Larry" Harper, 87, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, at Hospice House in South Bend. He was born Nov. 14, 1931 in Niles, Mich. to the late Richard and Mary Virginia (Cook) Harper.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Harper and four grandchildren, Ethan, Abigail, Emily and Ella. He is preceded by his sister, Martha Jo Defant and family.
Larry was a wonderful father and grandfather known lovingly as "Banta" by his grandchildren. He was devoted to his faith and was a friend to everyone he met.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 613 N. Center Street, Plymouth. Officiating the service will be Father Craig Borchard.
Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger, South Bend, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Larry to Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204-3509.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 2, 2019