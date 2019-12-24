|
|
Fritz G. Lozier
May 6, 1936 - December 19, 2019
ARGOS - Fritz G. Lozier, 83, of rural Argos, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, at home after a two year battle with cancer, in the care of his family and Marshall County Hospice and Palliative Care.
Fritz was born May 6, 1936, in Palm Springs County, Fla., the son of Harley Lozier and Marjorie Sechrist. He was a long-time resident of Marshall County, graduating from Bourbon High School in 1954.
On March 20, 1954, Fritz married the love of his life, Beverly K. Bair. He worked various places over the years, including as a deliverer of the South Bend Tribune, milking cows for Martin Farms, and making kitchen cabinets at Coppes Napanee.
In his free time, Fritz loved woodworking in his shop that he called "The Wood Works". There he made countless custom ordered treasure chests, rocking horses, cabinets, and quilt racks. When he wasn't in the workshop, you would find him restoring old cars, building campers, and helping his family with home improvement projects. His friends and family knew him as a "jack of all trades".
Fritz enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, racing go-karts, mowing the lawn, eating cinnamon rolls with coffee, watching classic westerns and RFD-TV. He also enjoyed attending Triton sporting events as a fan of all sports and players.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Beverly, of Argos, Indiana. Survivors also include his children, Tony L. Lozier of North Webster, Tom L. (Diane) Lozier of Windsor, Colo., Fritzi K. Broka of Anderson, Margo M. (Jan) Lemler of Bourbon, grandchildren, Uriah J. Graham, Quintin R. Lozier, Tyler L. Lozier, Wolf B. Broka, Orion W. Lemler, Alyson K. Lozier, Joey F. Lemler, and several great-grandchildren. Sisters Jane Hamilton of Dana, and Jami (Kenny) Yates of Bradenton, Fla. also survive. Fritz is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of a funeral, the family has arranged for cremation services for Fritz.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Bourbon First United Methodist Church's Helping Hands food pantry (204 North Washington Street, Bourbon, Ind. 46504).
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Fritz's family with the arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of Fritz with his family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 25, 2019