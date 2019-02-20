Gary Wayne Goble

April 21, 1975 - February 16, 2019



ROCHESTER - Gary Wayne Goble, 43 of Olson Road, Rochester, died on Feb. 16, at 1:48 p.m. at Indiana University Hospital – Indianapolis, following a four year battle with cancer. Even though Gary was fighting for his life he always asked what he could do to help others.

On April 21, 1975 in Plymouth, he was born to Jerry Ray Goble and Mary Bernadine (Finney) Goble.

Gary had lived all of his life in Marshall County until moving to Fulton County to be on the river last year, something he always wanted to do. Gary really enjoyed the outdoors, and his family and friends meant everything to him. He enjoyed just sitting by the river and watching all the wildlife out his back door.

On Aug. 17, 2002 he married Amy Kathryn Vires.

Gary had been a fabricator for Hensley Fabrication, Tippecanoe, and most resent at Ameri-Can Engineering, Argos.

He attended Parkside Community Church, Argos; he coached girls Softball for the Argos Youth Leagues, and played on several Softball Leagues. Gary was a graduate of Plymouth High School with the class of 1993 where he played Football, Basketball, and Baseball.

Gary is survived by his wife, Amy Goble of Rochester; children, Kayla Haste and husband Seth of Aurora, Colo., Kenadee Sliter and friend Hayden Meade of Plymouth, Maison Sliter and friend Ashley Johnson of Walkerton, and Merry Goble and Nevaeh Goble both at home; three grandsons, Emmett, Lawson, and Carson and he was always eager for them to come and stay; his parents, Jerry and Mary Goble of Plymouth; a brother, Steve Goble and wife Julie of Plymouth; a sister, Julie Edgecomb and husband Ryan of Columbus, along with several nieces and nephews

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Feb. 22, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Parkside Community Church, 225 S. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will follow the visitation on Friday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Parkside Community Church, 225 S. Michigan St., Argos, with Rev. Brian Trump of Parkside Community Church, Argos.

Memorial Contributions may be made to help the family with final expenses at: Gary W. Goble Memorial Fund – 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos. Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary