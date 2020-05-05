Gene R. Watkins
January 29, 1930 - May 1, 2020
Gene R. Watkins, 90, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after suffering a stroke earlier this year. Gene was born Jan. 29, 1930 in South Bend to the late Russell and Arlena (Swank) Watkins. On Aug. 11, 1951 in Lakeville, Gene married the former Elaine Fritz, who preceded him in death on April 19, 2013. On March 7, 2015, Gene married Vivian Huff, who survives.
Also surviving are his son, Darren (Wilma) Watkins; daughters, Pamela (Jack) Lakins and Marsha (Larry) Balmer; stepdaughters, Sandy Muffley and Cheryl Slusser; grandchildren, Tanya Lakins, Stacy Talaga, Christel Wieczorek, Melissa Ferguson, Adam Balmer, Tyson Watkins and Jackie Metcalfe; fourteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Watkins.
In addition to his wife and parents, Gene is preceded by his brothers, Wilfred Watkins and Devon Watkins.
Gene graduated from Madison High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Gene owned G&E RV Repair and retired in 1992. He attended Pine Creek Church of the Brethren for over thirty years and was a member of DAV Chapter 42 in Plymouth, as well as the Lakeville Conservation Club. Gene enjoyed camping, collecting and refurbishing tractors, and traveled all 50 states over the years.
A memorial service for Gene will be held at 4 PM on Friday, May 29, at Pine Creek Church of the Brethren. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Bremen Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Gene may be made to the Center for Hospice, 112 S. Center Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563, or to Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, 25075 Stanton Road, North Liberty, Ind. 46554.
Published in The Pilot News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.