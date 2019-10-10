|
George E. Walter
June 23, 1954 - October 9, 2019
George E. Walter, 65 years old, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Memorial Hospital. George was born on June 23, 1954 in Plymouth, and has been a lifelong resident of LaPaz. On April 29, 1972 in Lakeville, George and Kris L. Richard were united in marriage.
Along with Kris, his loving wife of 47 years, survivors include their children, Jennifer (Don) Young of LaPaz, Rhonda (Mike) Winrotte of Plymouth, Marcus (Janette) Walter of LaPaz, and Wendy (Dave) Tapia of Plymouth; his mother, Edith I. Walter of Bremen; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Jordan) Stump, Nick Stump, Hannah Vinson, Madeline Walter, Cameron Walter, Paige Young, and Easton Tapia; seven great grandchildren, Alexis, Christopher, Casin, Jaxson, MacKenzie, Wyatt and Axle; five sisters, Connie Miller, Sue Wagoner, Patti Thomas, Lori Walter, and Marcia Walter; four brothers, Jay Walter, Lyle Walter, John Walter, and Bill Leighty; and many extended family. Along with his father, Chester E. Walter, one grandson, Aaron T. Eckman III, preceded him in death.
George retired in December 2018 from Bremen Castings, Inc. after 46 years of employment. He was a 1972 graduate from LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School. George's garage was his pride and joy. He enjoyed working on his toys, hot rods and rebuilding classic cars. George also enjoyed his "buggy rides" on his golf cart, campfires and talking to people. George never met a stranger. Most importantly, George loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, 69531 Pine Road, North Liberty. Pastor Jim Gilmer will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fair Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of George E. Walter may be donated to River Bend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Ind. 46615.
