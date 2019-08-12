|
George Ludwig Marburger
March 12, 1934 - August 8, 2019
BREMEN - George Ludwig Marburger, 85, of Bremen, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. George was born March 12, 1934 in Bremen, to the late Mark and Gertrude (McKesson) Marburger. Mr. Marburger enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Boiler Technician on a Destroyer escort during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, George met his wife Sue Etta Yoder at the ice cream shop in Bremen and they were married on Jan. 28, 1956.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Sue Etta Marburger of Bremen and their children Chris (Judy) Marburger of Corona, California and Rayne Etta Marburger of St. Louis, Missouri. Also surviving are his grandchildren Kristie Marburger, Corey Marburger and Audrey Molina, along with his sister Cecelia Louderback of Ohio. George was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn Spangler in 2004 and his siblings Mary Noeth, Lillie Graverson, John Marburger and Thomas Marburger.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 11 a.m. memorial service at the Bremen Church of the Brethren, 921 Woodies Lane, Bremen, on Friday, Aug. 16, with Military Honors to be rendered at the church following the service. Mishler Funeral Home of Bremen has been entrusted with his care.
George was employed for many years as a carpenter and woodworker until his retirement. He also owned the Corner Restaurant in Bremen from the early 1970's until its sale in the early 1980's. After retirement, he and Sue traveled in their R.V. to Parker Arizona for the winter and Riverside Wyoming and Ennis, Montana for the summer where George often enjoyed spending his days fly fishing. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading war novels, painting, building and repairing furniture, making stained glass windows and mirrors, and recording his life history in a book of memoirs.
As a young man, George coached Jr. High basketball and football and scouted teams for the Bremen High School football and basketball teams. He was also a longtime member of the Bremen VFW Post 8972 and the American Legion Post 191 in Bremen. George and his wife most recently attended the Bremen Church of the Brethren.
In his memory, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 13, 2019