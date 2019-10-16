Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newhard Funeral Home - Westville
58 W. Walnut St.
Westville, IN 46391
(219) 785-2581
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newhard Funeral Home - Westville
58 W. Walnut St.
Westville, IN 46391
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newhard Funeral Home - Westville
58 W. Walnut St.
Westville, IN 46391
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Thompson-Stacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Rea Thompson-Stacy


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Rea Thompson-Stacy Obituary
Georgia Rea Thompson-Stacy
January 23, 1956 - October 12, 2019

Georgia Rea Thompson-Stacy, 63, of Laporte, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12. She was born Jan. 23, 1956 in Knox, to Richard and Joyce (Shanks) Thompson. 
On Oct. 19, 1996 she married Orville Stacy who preceded her in 2018.
Georgia is survived by her daughter Jessica Thompson of LaPorte. Also surviving are her sister Julie Thompson Parker (Kevin) and brother
Richard M. Thompson (Sis), two nieces, Ashley Fitzmaurice (Chad), and Taylor Kostelnik (Tara). Also surviving are nephews, John Paul Thompson (Brandi) and Daniel Rea Parker. She is also survived by great nephew, John Thomas Fitzmaurice and great niece Charlie Fitzmaurice. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Sierra Thompson and Adalynn Thompson. 
Georgia was blessed with a loving family and has lived in the Laporte area most of her life. Georgia was a graduate of Riley High School and she worked in the trucking industry for 30 years. She retired as a Traffic Manager for Superior Carriers Trucking. 
A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Newhard Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. 
A private internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made out to the family for her surviving grandchildren. Newhard Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now