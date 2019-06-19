Home

Gerald Leon Anderson


Gerald Leon Anderson Obituary
Gerald Leon Anderson
February 17, 1945 - June 11, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Gerald Leon Anderson, 74, passed at his home on Tuesday evening, June 11. He was born on Feb. 17, 1945 to Leon and Betty (Simons) Anderson in Redwing, Minn.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 until 1965.
Gerald married Janet Bagley on March 23, 1974 in South Bend, whom survives. A loving family man, he also enjoyed fishing and antiquing.
Also surviving are his children: Josh (Ashton) Anderson of Geneva, Ill., Jolene (Matt Ford) Anderson of Plymouth, Michael Anderson of South Bend, Dave Anderson of Bourbon, Brody Anderson of Inwood, Mardel Glassmire of Mims, Fla.; brothers: Keith Anderson of Michigan, Randy (Linda) Anderson of Ellabell, Georgia, and Brian (Cindy) Anderson of Elkhart, and sister; Mardel Banner of Elkhart. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Gerald's request no services will be held.
Published in The Pilot News on June 20, 2019
