Gerald R. Cummins
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald R. Cummins
February 22, 1944 - June 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA - Gerald "Ray" Cummins, 76, also known to many as "Cowboy", peacefully passed away on Saturday morning June 20. While his family misses him dearly, he has been reunited with the love of his life and best friend, Nicole.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1944 in Plymouth, to Bernard and Sylvia (Branham) Cummins. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1962.
Ray fell in love with a girl in grade school, Miss Nicole Sue Rankin, and would continue the chase until she decided to give him a try in high school. Little did she know, he was her match made in heaven, and the two would wed on Jan. 4, 1964.
A brick mason, Ray was a hardworking man, but very skilled at his trade. He enjoyed carving wooden spoons and knives, and making wooden toys for children.
He loved his family and shared many special trips and memories with them. He adored his grandchildren and making them laugh.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Patricia L. Cummins of South Bend and her children, Jonathon (Karole) Ramirez and Tiffany Ramirez; son, Michael D. (Tammia) Cummins of Mishawaka and his children: Amber, Natasha and Katrina Cummins, Nick and Alicia Singleton and Josh Kolodziez; great-grandchildren: Izaiah, Genavieve, Ellyona, Chloe, Claire, Cody, Randy, Remington, Linkin, Gabi, Jesse, Aliana, Mariah, McKenna, Madalyn, Nova and one due in December; siblings: Joyce Winters, Wanda Heleine and Steve Cummins; brother-in-law, Glenn Anders and sister-in-law, Karen Roush; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nicole in 1999; his parents; and his siblings: Jim, Jack, Jeannie Graham and Linda Anders.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Friends are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved