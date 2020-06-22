Gerald "Jerry" Ray Walker
February 13, 1943 - June 17, 2020
CULVER - Gerald "Jerry" Ray Walker 77, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 17.
Jerry was born in Sidney, Ne., on Feb. 13, 1943, to Raymond and Geraldine (Brundige) Walker. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor's degree in mechanized agriculture.
He worked for Caterpillar, was the manager for Apple's Christmas Tree and Blueberry Farm, including being the president of the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association, and was a Matco Tool distributor for 15 years.
Whether restoring his classic Austin Mini Cooper, skillfully folding origami, creating stained glass designs, or tinkering on any assortment of projects, Jerry enjoyed working with his hands and the challenge of puzzling out a solution.
He was a member of the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association (including serving a term as president), the Hoosier Old Wheels Car Club, and Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years Elaine; son Michael (Shelly) Walker of Lake Oswego, Ore., and their children John, Faith, Cadence and Alex; daughter Krista (Scott) Nicely of Peoria, Ill., and their children Elyse, Liam and Giselle; two brothers, Rick (Rhonda) Walker of Sidney, Nebraska, and Bryan (Julie) of Minco, Okla.; and sister Barbara (Jim) Watson of Dawnsonville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Marni Anders.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 266 Plymouth, Ind. 46563, or The Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.