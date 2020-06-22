Gerald Ray "Jerry" Walker
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Ray Walker
February 13, 1943 - June 17, 2020

CULVER - Gerald "Jerry" Ray Walker 77, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 17.
Jerry was born in Sidney, Ne., on Feb. 13, 1943, to Raymond and Geraldine (Brundige) Walker. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor's degree in mechanized agriculture.
He worked for Caterpillar, was the manager for Apple's Christmas Tree and Blueberry Farm, including being the president of the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association, and was a Matco Tool distributor for 15 years.
Whether restoring his classic Austin Mini Cooper, skillfully folding origami, creating stained glass designs, or tinkering on any assortment of projects, Jerry enjoyed working with his hands and the challenge of puzzling out a solution.
He was a member of the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association (including serving a term as president), the Hoosier Old Wheels Car Club, and Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years Elaine; son Michael (Shelly) Walker of Lake Oswego, Ore., and their children John, Faith, Cadence and Alex; daughter Krista (Scott) Nicely of Peoria, Ill., and their children Elyse, Liam and Giselle; two brothers, Rick (Rhonda) Walker of Sidney, Nebraska, and Bryan (Julie) of Minco, Okla.; and sister Barbara (Jim) Watson of Dawnsonville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Marni Anders.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 266 Plymouth, Ind. 46563, or The Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved