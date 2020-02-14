|
|
Geraldine "Jeri" Landholt (nee Strange), age 100, died of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Alden Estates of Naperville in Naperville, Ill. She was 100 years and eight months old. She was born in Hillsboro, Ill., on May 30, 1919, she was the daughter of Dr. Eury Boon and Floy Belle (nee Cannon) Strange.
After graduation from Hillsboro High School, she attended Illinois State Normal College in Normal, Ill., and then studied at Gradwohl Laboratory and X-Ray in St. Louis, Mo. She worked as a medical laboratory technician and in medical transcription for some time followed by receiving her real estate license in Oklahoma in the 1960's. She was an avid reader having read two to three books a week until only a few weeks ago. She loved to dance with her husband, go to movies, and play bridge with her sister and many friends which she did while living in several states: Illinois, Iowa, New York, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Indiana.
She was the loving wife of the late H. Byron Landholt, whom she married on Aug. 30, 1941 in Hillsboro, Ill., sharing 65 years together until his death in 2006, and mother to four children, David, William, James, and Julie Landholt.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Floy M. Mayer and her husband, Charles "Chop", two brothers, Reginald Cannon and Eury Elston Strange and their spouses, as well as two sons, David Eury and James Andrew Landholt.
She is survived by son, William W. Landholt and daughter-in-law, Barbara Saunders Landholt, of Naperville, Ill., and her daughter, Julie K. Landholt of Burbank, Calif. Six grandchildren also survive. They are Kimberly K. Landholt of Naperville, Ill., and Cary D. Landholt of Arlington Heights, Ill.; Nikki Holsopple of Columbus, Ohio; Kristin Landholt of Sapulpa, Okla.; Timothy (Sarah) Landholt of Columbia, S.C.; and Heather (Ben) Riddle of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Holly Holsopple (Keller) Biswurm, Tyler Holsopple, David Landholt II, S. Landholt, Vance Riddle and Landon Riddle.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Future inurnment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Hillsboro, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeri's memory may be made to: The Pediatric Congenital of Michigan, https://www.conqueringchd.org/michigan/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, Ill.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 15, 2020