Glendora Marie CochernNovember 10, 1925 - November 12, 2020Glendora Marie Cochern, 95, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday Nov. 12.Born in Marshall County on Nov. 10, 1925, Glendora was the daughter of Flossie (Zentz) and Clarence 'Pete' Eaton. She attended LaPaz High School.She married Noble Cochern in September of 1942 in Plymouth. Glendora was a homemaker all of her life and was known as a professional babysitter. She originally took care of school teachers' children so that she could have her summers off. Glendora was very self-sufficient, and was quite the sewer, making clothes and toys for her family and others. She and Noble enjoyed having a hobby farm where they raised cows, goats, chickens, and rabbits, and always had a large vegetable garden and strawberry patch.She was an active and longtime member of First Baptist Church, which is now called Blessed Hope.She is survived by her daughters Peggy Holland of Bourbon and Carol (Greg) Harmon of White Bluff, Tenn.; sons Tom Cochern of Plymouth, Jerry Cochern of Plymouth and James (Christine) Cochern of Plymouth; 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. We thank God for the blessing she was too each of us.Glendora is preceded in death by her parents Flossie and Pete, husband Noble, daughter Glenda Bockman and sister Lois Seaman.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Nicholl officiating.Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to Center for Hospice Care, 112 South Center Street C, Plymouth, Ind. 46563. The family would like to thank them for the care they provided for Glendora in her last days.PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: