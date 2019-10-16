|
Glenna R. Bull
June 27, 1934 - October 13, 2019
Glenna R. Bull, age 85, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Monticello Health Care, Monticello.
Glenna was born the daughter of Hobart and Mary Kitts on June 27, 1934, at Rutledge, Tenn.
She had worked at AO Optical, Pilgrim Farms Pickle factory and Whiteman Greenhouse all of Plymouth. She enjoyed Gardening, Crochet and Bowling league. Their team won their championship where they qualified to bowl in Las Vegas and she was a member of Plymouth American Legion.
In 1950 She married Floyd Bull who preceded her in death. Survivors include her son John and wife Paula Bull of Reynolds, four grandchildren and one step-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her daughter Terry, grandson Todd Allen Bull, one sister and four brothers.
The family welcomes you to share memories of Glenna, Wednesday, Oct. 16, , from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, located at 300 W. Madison St. Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kristen Harp officiating. Burial will follow in New Oak Hill Cemetery.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Condolences may be left at vangilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 16, 2019