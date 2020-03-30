|
Gloria J. Banks
February 1, 1946 – March 25, 2020
CULVER - Gloria J. Banks, 74, of Culver, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 25.
Gloria was born in Tiffin, Ohio, on Feb. 1, 1946, one of three children born to George B. and Alice M. (Miller) Lutz. After the family moved to Indiana, Gloria graduated from Culver High School. After high school she married Randel Banks on August 23, 1964 in Culver. Together they started a family and raised 2 children.
In 1989, Gloria and Randy purchased the Kibitzer in Kewanna, where they served families food and drinks for 30 years. Gloria enjoyed gambling in Las Vegas and especially loved socializing with her friends and family.
Gloria is survived by her husband: Randy of Culver; mother: Alice (Don) Lutz of Culver; daughter: Carolyn Banks of New Carlisle; son: Jerry Banks of Culver; bother: Rick Baker of Culver; grandchildren: Taylor Banks, and Jessica and Colton Measels; great-grandchildren: Keon Banks and Jaycee Johnson; and her faithful yorkie, Max.
She was preceded in death by her father: George Baker and brother: George Baker Jr.
A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Gloria's memory to the Marshall Co. Humane Society in Plymouth.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 30, 2020