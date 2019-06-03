Goria Rose Goble

December 21, 1925 - May 28, 2019



CULVER-Gloria Rose Goble, 93 passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Culver. Gloria was born at home, on December 21, 1925, to Mary A. (Howell) and William H. Crossgrove.

Gloria graduated from Culver High School in 1943. After graduation she was offered a job at the Culver telephone office (Indiana Bell) as a telephone operator. Her job took her from Culver to South Bend; West Palm Beach, Florida; Marion and Kokomo, Indiana returning to South Bend and retiring in 1971. In September 1951, in Knox, IN. Gloria Crossgrove married Harold W. Shegan. After his passing Gloria spent her vacations in Florida. She enjoyed the beach and the sunshine.

On October 9, 1982 Gloria married Milton E. Goble in Culver. They owned a home in Englewood, Florida for a time and spent their winters there for several years, returning to full time residence on Pretty Lake near Plymouth, Indiana.

Gloria is survived by her and Milt's children, Rev. Michael (Barbara) Goble of Adrian, MI; Dr. Timothy (Jane) Goble of Colville, WA; Ruthanne (Steve) Gaffin of Desoto, TX and Chris (Lisa) Goble of Culver. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Iris M. Hyland of Culver and Coleen Hampshire of Auburn, IN and a brother, William (Deirdra) Crossgrove of Osceola and her caretaker and niece Debbie Noel along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Mary A. and William H. Crossgrove, husbands, Harold W. Shegan and Milton E. Goble, sons, Steven and Larry Goble and her sister, Maxine Bailey.

A time of visiting with the Goble family will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, Indiana 46563 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service in honor of Gloria will be held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Cramer officiating. Burial will be in the Culver Masonic Cemetery in Culver.

The Goble family requests memorials be made to Mt. Hope Church in Culver, Indiana or a .

