Grace C. Gamble
1933 - 2020
February 21, 1933 - October 17, 2020

Grace C. Gamble, 87, passed away on Oct. 17, at 11:50 p.m. at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.
Grace was the daughter of Harry & Nora (Stuck) Mevis. She was born on Feb. 21, 1933 in Marshall County. She has been a lifelong resident of the area.
On July 26, 1948, she married the love of her life, Curtis Elroy Gamble; he preceded her in death on March 23, 1963. She spent many years working as a cook in various restaurants. She had attended Cornerstone Community Fellowship.
Grace will be missed by her children, Douglas Gamble, Debra Gamble of Plymouth and Terry (Lynnette) Gamble of Argos, and a brother Ted Mevis of Plymouth. There are several grandchildren and great grandchildren who will also miss her.
Preceding her in death are her sons, Jimmy Gamble, Curtis Gamble, and a daughter, Brenda Hoskins. Her siblings, Floyd Mevis, Flossie Kimbrel, Dale Mevis, Luella Mevis, Fredrick Mevis, and Evelyn Ritter also preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, , from 1 – 3 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Burial will follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with helping the Gamble family in making arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Grace with her family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
