Grace C. Gamble
February 21, 1933 - October 17, 2020
Grace C. Gamble, 87, passed away on Oct. 17, at 11:50 p.m. at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.
Grace was the daughter of Harry & Nora (Stuck) Mevis. She was born on Feb. 21, 1933 in Marshall County. She has been a lifelong resident of the area.
On July 26, 1948, she married the love of her life, Curtis Elroy Gamble; he preceded her in death on March 23, 1963. She spent many years working as a cook in various restaurants. She had attended Cornerstone Community Fellowship.
Grace will be missed by her children, Douglas Gamble, Debra Gamble of Plymouth and Terry (Lynnette) Gamble of Argos, and a brother Ted Mevis of Plymouth. There are several grandchildren and great grandchildren who will also miss her.
Preceding her in death are her sons, Jimmy Gamble, Curtis Gamble, and a daughter, Brenda Hoskins. Her siblings, Floyd Mevis, Flossie Kimbrel, Dale Mevis, Luella Mevis, Fredrick Mevis, and Evelyn Ritter also preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, , from 1 – 3 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Burial will follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
