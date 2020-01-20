|
|
Gregory A. Watts
June 5, 1954 - January 18, 2020
KNOX - Gregory A. Watts, age 65, of Knox, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, at his home.
Greg was born June 5, 1954 in South Bend to Raymond Watts and Lois Lute Watts, both deceased.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Lardino of Knox, nieces, Elisha Mills of Walkerton and Danielle Minnes of Elkhart, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Ray and Walter William Watts.
A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. (CT), Tuesday, Jan. 21, at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox, with visitation two hours prior to services.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 21, 2020