Gus Young
February 10, 1935 - February 13, 2020
Gus Young, 85, of Plymouth, passed away at Memorial Hospital of South Bend on Feb. 13, at 3:40 a.m.
Gus was born on Feb. 10, 1935 in Hazard, Ky., but was a long-time resident of Marshall County. He was married to Nancy Van Blaricom. Gus worked in the field of construction until he retired, and was a member of the Laborer's Union 645. During his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the Grand Old Opry. Gus proudly served his country as part of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy, sons Bryan and Jewels Young. Also surviving are five grandchildren. Sisters Dorothy and Jane also survive, along with several nieces and nephews, who live in Pennsylvania. Preceding him in death are his parents, and brother Junior Young.
A one-hour celebration of life will be held on Feb. 29, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Video with his family at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 20, 2020