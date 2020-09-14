1/1
H. Wayne Rosentreter
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Wayne Rosentreter
April 24, 1953 - August 27, 2020

H. Wayne Rosentreter, 67, of Clermont, FlA., entered through Heaven's Gates on Thursday, Aug. 27.
He was born April 24, 1953 in LaPorte. Wayne graduated from LaPorte High School and received two degrees in Pastoral Ministry and Christian Education from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
In 1972, he married the love of his life, Barbara, who survives him. Wayne is also survived by son, Josh Rosentreter; daughter, Beth (Matt) Irvin; grandson, Isaac Rosentreter; granddaughters, Alysa Kaminskas and Jennifer Irvin; sister, Sharon (Bob) Reuer; brothers, Sonny (Joanne) Theobald, and Ed (Becky) Hildreth, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Roberta Rosentreter, brother, Alan Theobald; sister, Nancy (Dale) Owens; and birth mother, Mary Jane (Rosentreter) Theobald.
Wayne was well-known for his love of Christ and his family. Returning from Moody Bible to his hometown of LaPorte, he inflicted his love for Christ on all who knew him. He served a few congregations throughout his pastoral career in LaPorte before moving to warehouse management.
He was full of love, life and laughter. There was never a dull moment around him; he was a combination of Billy Graham, Bill Murray, David Letterman, and Curly Howard.
Wayne loved to drive and was an expert at planning road trips, in which he was the self-proclaimed tour guide for his family and friends. He was a NASA loving, Lionel train collecting, drum beating kind of guy, who always enjoyed watching da Bears, da Cubs, and da Bulls. Most of all, he was a family man who loved God. Everyone who remains will miss him dearly.
Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Please check his public Facebook page for more information as it is determined.
His Facebook page will remain open and all are urged to share memories, photos and final words there.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved