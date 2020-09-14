H. Wayne Rosentreter

April 24, 1953 - August 27, 2020



H. Wayne Rosentreter, 67, of Clermont, FlA., entered through Heaven's Gates on Thursday, Aug. 27.

He was born April 24, 1953 in LaPorte. Wayne graduated from LaPorte High School and received two degrees in Pastoral Ministry and Christian Education from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

In 1972, he married the love of his life, Barbara, who survives him. Wayne is also survived by son, Josh Rosentreter; daughter, Beth (Matt) Irvin; grandson, Isaac Rosentreter; granddaughters, Alysa Kaminskas and Jennifer Irvin; sister, Sharon (Bob) Reuer; brothers, Sonny (Joanne) Theobald, and Ed (Becky) Hildreth, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Roberta Rosentreter, brother, Alan Theobald; sister, Nancy (Dale) Owens; and birth mother, Mary Jane (Rosentreter) Theobald.

Wayne was well-known for his love of Christ and his family. Returning from Moody Bible to his hometown of LaPorte, he inflicted his love for Christ on all who knew him. He served a few congregations throughout his pastoral career in LaPorte before moving to warehouse management.

He was full of love, life and laughter. There was never a dull moment around him; he was a combination of Billy Graham, Bill Murray, David Letterman, and Curly Howard.

Wayne loved to drive and was an expert at planning road trips, in which he was the self-proclaimed tour guide for his family and friends. He was a NASA loving, Lionel train collecting, drum beating kind of guy, who always enjoyed watching da Bears, da Cubs, and da Bulls. Most of all, he was a family man who loved God. Everyone who remains will miss him dearly.

Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

Please check his public Facebook page for more information as it is determined.

His Facebook page will remain open and all are urged to share memories, photos and final words there.

