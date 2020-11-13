1/1
March 5, 2001 – November 9, 2020

Haley Mae Hedington, 19, of Argos, IN passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on March 5, 2001 in Rochester, IN to Todd & Amanda Jean (DeWitt) Hedington.
She attended Tippy Valley High School and graduated in 2019 from Triton High School in Bourbon, IN.
She is survived by:
Father – Todd Hedington of Tippecanoe, IN
Mother – Amanda Hammond
Brother – Tyler Hedington of Bourbon
Paternal Grandparents – Jerry & Sandy Hedington of Tippecanoe
Maternal Grandfather – Richard DeWitt of Rochester
A visitation will take place from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, IN.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Haley Hedington, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com

Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
