Haley Mae Hedington
March 5, 2001 – November 9, 2020
Haley Mae Hedington, 19, of Argos, IN passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on March 5, 2001 in Rochester, IN to Todd & Amanda Jean (DeWitt) Hedington.
She attended Tippy Valley High School and graduated in 2019 from Triton High School in Bourbon, IN.
She is survived by:
Father – Todd Hedington of Tippecanoe, IN
Mother – Amanda Hammond
Brother – Tyler Hedington of Bourbon
Paternal Grandparents – Jerry & Sandy Hedington of Tippecanoe
Maternal Grandfather – Richard DeWitt of Rochester
A visitation will take place from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, IN.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Haley Hedington, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com