Harold R. Chapman

January 25, 1942 - October 22, 2020



Harold R. Chapman 78, of Bourbon passed away on Thursday evening Oct. 22, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1942 in Paris, Ill. to William Earl and Alma Mae (Rude) Chapman.

He graduated from Kansas High School, Kansas, Ill.

Harold then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Forrestal CVA 59.

Harold married Virginia Hill on June 21, 1963 and she preceded him in death on Jan. 10,2016.

He became an Industrial Electrician and worked for the Honeywell Corporation for 43 years.

Harold was a very active member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church and also very active with the Berean Sunday School class.

He is survived by son: Harlen Chapman of Huntington, and daughter: Alma (Brian) Arnold of Gainesville, Ga.; granddaughter: Madison Klender; and brother: Harlen Ray (Judy) Chapman of Warrenville, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Virginia.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Berean Sunday School class at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church in care of Pastor Ed Friberg. 11203 South Michigan Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

