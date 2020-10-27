1/1
Harold R. Chapman
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold R. Chapman
January 25, 1942 - October 22, 2020

Harold R. Chapman 78, of Bourbon passed away on Thursday evening Oct. 22, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1942 in Paris, Ill. to William Earl and Alma Mae (Rude) Chapman.
He graduated from Kansas High School, Kansas, Ill.
Harold then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Forrestal CVA 59.
Harold married Virginia Hill on June 21, 1963 and she preceded him in death on Jan. 10,2016.
He became an Industrial Electrician and worked for the Honeywell Corporation for 43 years.
Harold was a very active member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church and also very active with the Berean Sunday School class.
He is survived by son: Harlen Chapman of Huntington, and daughter: Alma (Brian) Arnold of Gainesville, Ga.; granddaughter: Madison Klender; and brother: Harlen Ray (Judy) Chapman of Warrenville, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Virginia.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Berean Sunday School class at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church in care of Pastor Ed Friberg. 11203 South Michigan Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved