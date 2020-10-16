Harold W. Kuczwara
October 28, 1937 – October 12, 2020
Harold W. Kuczwara of Culver, passed peacefully on Oct. 12, at the age of 82.
Born in Chicago on Oct. 28, 1937, Harold was the sixth of seven children. Growing up in Stone Park, he played football at Proviso East High School. As the fullback of the Pirates, his legacy of broken records would take decades to top. He followed up his wins with what he'd say was the biggest of all: marrying his middle-school sweetheart Lydia (nee Hartmann) in September 1958. Always loyal and looking for a game, Harold went on to play semi-pro for the Elmhurst Travelers and made Elmhurst his family home for 43 years, all the while working as a printer. In 2004, he moved to Culver, Indiana to fully enjoy his retirement. Harold spent his final days in the care of the Ernestine M. Raclin House in Mishawaka.
A proud and devoted family man, Harold never looked happier than when spending time with his grandchildren. Always one to keep busy, he enjoyed gardening and spending time along Lake Maxincuckee. Harold was immediately recognized about town–whether because he was spotted wearing his trademark suspenders or cruising in his trusty golf cart–and was always quick to raise a hand to say hello. His family jokes that he was as stubborn as he was full of love for his family, which means he loved them fiercely.
Harold is survived by beloved wife Lydia, son Keith, daughter Robin Nichols (Arnie), incredibly loved grandchildren Nathan, Natalie, and Caleb, sister Georgia, nephew Glen (Pamela Hallman), great-nieces Jennifer Mounce (Jeff), Alison Sustarich (Sam), great-nephew Nick, great-great nephews Andrew and William Sustarich, many, many additional nieces and nephews, long-time friend Anthony Duska of Edgewater, Florida, and many others friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernice, brothers Donald and Richard, sisters Elaine Dulceak, Maryann Barauskus, and Marlene Provenzano, and son Kenneth.
Visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd, Culver. Service to follow at 2 p.m. EST and streamed by Facebook Live (please search for "Odom Funeral Inc" on Facebook). Burial service immediately afterwards at Poplar Grove Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Culver Lions Club (aka Culver Train Depot); bring a dish if you'd like.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Culver and/or Center for Hospice Care (cfhcare.org
).