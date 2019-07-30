|
Harry L. Fisher Jr.
February 5, 1938 - July 28, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Harry L. Fisher Jr. age 81 of Plymouth passed away on Sunday July 28, \ at his home peacefully with his loving family by his side.
Harry was born on Feb. 5, 1938 in Plymouth, to Harry Sr. and Oleta (Berkler) Fisher.
On June 9, 1962 Harry married the former Barbara Ann Gross in a ceremony in Plymouth. Together they raised their two sons. Harry retired from Del-Monte Foods in the quality control department as a lab technician. Harry enjoyed playing golf and riding his motorcycle. He was a lifelong member of the Plymouth Moose Lodge #741. Previous member of the VFW Post #1162 and American Legion Post #27. Harry honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserve for seven years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Fisher of Plymouth; their two sons Christopher (Lori) Fisher of Plymouth, Kerry (Leslie) Fisher of Plymouth; two sisters Beverly Johnson Anderson of Bremen and Carol Ann Fisher (Russel) Taylor of Tempe, Arizona; also surviving are Harry's eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Harry is preceded in passing by his parents.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Fisher family.
A time of visiting with the Fisher family will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charles Krieg officiating. Burial will follow the service in the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
The Fisher family requests memorial contributions be made to the Kindred Hospice 1476 W. 18th Street Rochester, Ind. 46975
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Harry with his family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on July 30, 2019