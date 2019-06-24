Home

Hazel J. Heiser


Hazel J. Heiser Obituary
Hazel J. Heiser
October 15, 1921 – June 16, 2019

Hazel J Heiser, 97 of Haines City, Fla., formerly of Culver, passed away on June 16, at her home in Florida.
Hazel was born Oct. 15,1921 to Frances (Grosch) and John Harley in Plymouth. She was married to Carl Heiser, who preceded her in death.
Hazel is survived by her children Janet (Roger) Kruk of Granger, Joan (Lance) Whitely of Laytonville, Calif., William (Pamela) Heiser of Vancouver, Wash., Robert Heiser of St. Louis, Mo., Bruce (Leslie) Heiser of Lake St. Louis, Mo., nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. 
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Leona, Viola and Loretta, and daughter Carol. 
Funeral services will be held at Odom Funeral Home, 104 E. Lake Shore Drive, Culver, at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 27. Interment will follow at Burr Oak Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice of charities.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to care for the family.
Published in The Pilot News on June 22, 2019
