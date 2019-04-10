Heather Williams

September 21, 1966 - April 7, 2019



Heather went to her heavenly home Sunday April 7.

Heather was born Sept. 21, 1966 in South Holland, Ill. to Dennis and Susan (Gray) O'Connell.

She has been a resident of Bourbon the past 18 years and worked for Red Lobster as a manager at both Mishawaka and Elkhart. Heather was a very loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She always enjoyed going out to eat. Heather was known by many for her fantastic cooking, often feeding many people besides family. Her hospitality was unbeatable. She also enjoyed traveling and looked forward to an annual cruise with her family. Heather also loved animals and was often taking in homeless cats and dogs.

She was a graduate of Thornwood High School at South Holland, Ill.

On June 5, 1999 she married Christopher Williams who survives along with her two sons: Mark and Kelsey House with her twin grandsons Kellen and Declan of Rochester and Cody Williams of Milford; her brothers Shawn and Teresa O'Connell of Lowell, and Brent and Donna O'Connell of St. Charles, Ill.

She was preceded in death only by her parents.

In honoring the family wishes there will be a memorial service to honor her life at a later date.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the her services.

Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 11, 2019