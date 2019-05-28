Helen I. Tucker

April 25, 1927 - May 27, 2019



WESTFIELD - Helen I. Tucker, 92 of 1250 W. 146th Street, Westfield and formerly of the Argos Community passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27 at 6:52 a.m. at Coppertrace Senior living in Westfield.

She was born on April 25, 1927 in Leesburg, to Harvey and Lenora (Stackhouse) Grimm.

Helen was married to Robert Q. Tucker who preceded her in death on May 23, 1987.

Helen was a very proud graduate of Atwood High School, class of 1945. She and her high school friends enjoyed the county Rural Youth events where she met Bob. They were married on Christmas Day in 1946 and set up house on Winona Lake. Later, they bought a small grain farm in the Argos area and developed a wholesale egg production business. Helen also did bookkeeping work for several businesses and retired from R.R.Donnelly, Warsaw in 1989.

Five children were born to this union: Barbara (Tom) Brown of Plymouth; Mary O'Donnell of Zionsville; Gary Tucker of Draper, Utah; Terry (Nikki) Tucker of Anderson; and Tami (Jeff) King of Lawrenceburg. Fifteen grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren are left to remember lots of Easter egg hunts and Christmas parties with dirty bingo and personalized crocheted afghans made by Grandma Tucker. Many other family members and friends will also treasure her memory.

Helen belonged to the Argos United Methodist Church and the Walnut Ruralettes Home Economics club. Her hobbies were many assorted handicrafts, especially crochet and embroidery greeting cards. She also enjoyed playing bingo and bunco with her friends. A highlight of her life was a 2005 trip to England with her three daughters and seeking out her great grandparents' homestead located near the village of Stackhouse, named for her maternal ancestors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers Glenn Grimm and Warren Grimm.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on May 31 in the Argos United Methodist Church, 470 Michigan St, Argos. A celebration of Helen's life will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Robert Vale officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Argos United Methodist Church, 470 N. Michigan St., Argos, or Compassus Hospice, 3640 Briarwood Lane, Muncie. Published in The Pilot News on May 29, 2019