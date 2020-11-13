Helen L. Zentz
February 7, 1931 - November 12, 2020
Mrs. Helen L. Zentz age 89, of Etna Green passed away peacefully at 2:55 a.m. on Nov. 12.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1931, the daughter of Floyd and Ruby Christian Stackhouse.
On July 24, 1949, she married the love of her life Lowell L. Zentz who preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2019. Helen was a devoted farmer's wife of 70 years and a mother to Michael L. Zentz and Duane R. Zentz. She enjoyed baking cookies and watching the birds. Helen was a faithful member of the Etna Green Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Surviving is two sons: Mike (Lisa) Zentz of Etna Green and Duane (Jane) Zentz of Bourbon, two granddaughters, Andrea and Courtney, step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. also surviving is her sister, Doris Nifong of Warsaw
The family will have a grave side service Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Harrison Center Cemetery with Pastor Jordan Ickes of Etna Green Church of Christ officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in her memory to: Etna Green Church of Christ.
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations masks are required as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com