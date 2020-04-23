|
|
Helen M. Popover
March 10, 1947 - April 23, 2020
Helen M. Popover, 73 of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, April 23, at the Golden Living Center in Knox. She was born March 10, 1947 in DuQuoin, Ill., the daughter of Jesse and Willie (Knight) Elder.
Helen was a secretary/bookkeeper with World Commodities which she co-owned with her husband. On Sept. 28, 1985 she married Joseph Popover, who preceded her in death Jan. 24, 2003.
Helen is survived by her daughter Rae Humphrey of Knox, four granddaughters, Elana Neibergall, Melanie Greer, Cassandra Humphrey and Julia Dickson, six great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a brother Richard Elder of DuQuoin, Ill.
She also was preceded in death by her parents, her son Robert Palek and 11 brothers and sisters.
Private Family Services will be held with burial at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com. to sign a guestbook.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2020